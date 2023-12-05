Cyclone Michaung to make landfall close to Bapatla before 12 noon

December 05, 2023 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The severe cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ lays centered over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh, about 50 km north-northeast of Nellore, 200 km north of Chennai, 110 km south-southwest of Bapatla and 170 km south-southwest of Machilipatnam, as of 5.30 a.m. on December 5 (Tuesday).

As the system is moving northwards close to the A.P. coast, some parts of the wall cloud region lies over land. It is likely to cross over south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam before 12 noon today with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The landfall will happen close to Bapatla.

Tirupati and Nellore districts have received the maximum rainfall under the impact of Michaung until 7.30 a.m. on Tuesday. As per IMD data, Bapatla has received 215.3 mm from 8.30 a.m. on December 4 to 7.30 a.m. on December 5, Nellore 215.1 mm, Machilipatnam 151.7 mm, Kavali 143.6 mm, Ongole 117 mm, Kakinada 77.6 mm and Narsapur 60.7 mm.

Meanwhile, as per the information given by the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society, Chittedu in Tirupati district recorded 391 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8 a.m. on Tuesday. It is followed by Kattuvapalle in Nellore district with 368.5 mm of rainfall and Allampadu in Tirupati district with 350 mm rainfaill.

Many areas and roads in the two districts are inundated, with reports of trees, hoardings falling down coming.

