December 03, 2023 06:42 am | Updated 06:42 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 144 trains in wake of cyclone Michaung. The train services have been cancelled between December 3 and 7 as a safety measure, said the railway officials. Trains running in various routes, including Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Howrah, Lucknow, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Puducherry and others were cancelled, the SCR officials said in a release on Saturday.