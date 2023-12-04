Cyclone Michaung: Road link between A.P.-Tamil Nadu hit as many stretches on National Highway inundated

December 04, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - NELLORE

With heavy rain triggered by the Cyclone Michaung lashing Nellore district for the last two days, the road link between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu has been hit as several stretches on the National Highway were submerged on December 4 (Monday).

Traffic was disrupted as vehicles were stranded on the highway.

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) officials said that rain water was flowing on the National Highway at Gummadipudi village and the police arranged pickets on the highway as a precautionary measure.

Rain water entered the houses in low-lying areas in Nellore and other mandals. Many mandals including Sullurupet, Gudur, Muthukur, Indukurpet, Kavali, Alluru, Mypadu, Vidavalur and others received heavy rainfall in the last two days.

Rivulets in spate

Many rivulets and streams were overflowing, inundating the villages nearby. Flood water was flowing on the low-level bridges at several places.

Water stagnated up to five feet at several places in Nellore town including VRC Centre, Atmakur Bus Station, Magunta Layout and Vijay Mahal Gate. The police suspended traffic on many roads which were inundated.

Heavy rainfall and gales lashed many coastal villages in Mupadu, Muthukur, Indukurpeta and other mandals.

Agriculture Minister Kakani Goverdhan Reddy reviewed the flood situation with the officials on Monday. He asked the officials to provide drinking water, milk, food, biscuits and other essentials to the villagers who have been shifted to relief camps.

Collector M. Hari Narayanan and Superintendent of Police Tirumaleswar Reddy visited the inundated areas and reviewed the preparedness for the cyclone.

“NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed to shift the people from low-lying villages in coastal mandals,” said Mr. Hari Narayanan.

Mr. Tirumaleswar Reddy said that police pickets had been arranged in all affected villages and beaches had been closed for the visitors as a precautionary measure.

“People have been requested to stay indoors unless it is an emergency. Villagers have been requested not to stay in old and thatched houses,” the SP said.

Muthukur received 11.2 cm of rain, followed by Nellore Urban (10.7 cm), Manubolu (10.4 cm), Allur (10.2 cm), Nellore Rural (9.6 cm), Dagadarthi (9.4 cm) and Buchireddypalem (9 cm). Venkatachalam, Indukurpet, Kodavalur and Thotapallu Gudur mandals received more than 8 cm rainfall on Monday, the officials said.

