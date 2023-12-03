ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone Michaung | Power utilities in Andhra Pradesh were asked to be alert

December 03, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Special Chief Secretary Vijayanand instructed the CMDs to procure small generators for use during emergency situations and to make available the required number of dewatering pumps.

V Raghavendra
K. Vijayanand. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand told the CMDs of power distribution companies (DISCOMs) to be alert to the likelihood of cyclone Michaung causing widespread destruction during its landfall and to promptly take restoration works.  

In a teleconference with the CMDs — I. Prudhvi Tej, J. Padma Janardhana Reddy and K. Santosha Rao — and other officials on cyclone preparedness on December 2, Mr. Vijayanand said he was continuously monitoring the situation and expected the CMDs to do the same to face any contingency. 

He directed that steps be taken to restore power supply without inordinate delays in the areas affected by the cyclone which is predicted to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam on December 5.

Mr. Vijayanand instructed the CMDs to procure small generators for use during emergency situations and to make available the required number of dewatering pumps. Further, he directed that feeders be switched off during heavy rain and gales in order to avert electrocutions.

He wanted control rooms to be set up in the cyclone prone districts and machines / equipment like earth-movers, power saws and pole drilling tools to be kept available for repairing 11-Kv poles, lines and distribution transformers. 

Andhra Pradesh-Transco Joint Managing Directors K. V. N. Chakradhar Babu and JMD B. Malla Reddy, director (grid) A. K. V. Bhaskar and others were present. 

