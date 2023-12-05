ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone Michaung: Paddy in 9,000 acres inundated in Central Godavari Delta

December 05, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The officials have procured 1.5 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in West Godavari district in 48 hours; 10,000 metric tonnes of produce procured in East Godavari in a day

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Farmers harvesting paddy in haste as rain lashed Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Paddy fields in nearly 9,000 acres have been inundated, facing a threat of complete damage to the crop, in the Central Godavari Delta, following continuous rainfall triggered by Cyclone Michaung in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. No loss of life was reported in the Godavari region by December 5 (Tuesday). 

Paddy crop in at least 50,000 acres is ready for harvest and nearly 9,000 acres of paddy fields have been submerged, said Konaseema district Collector Himanshu Shukla. However, there was no major threat to the horticulture crops.

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna said that most of the harvested paddy had been shifted to rice mills while the rest had been covered in the field. 

20 relief camps opened 

The officials have procured 1.5 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in West Godavari district in the last 48 hours.

“Paddy procurement will be intensified. Twenty relief camps have been opened and those will remain open until there is a complete relief from the cyclone,” said West Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi.

In Eluru district, 10,000 metric tonnes of paddy was procured on December 5 (Tuesday). 

In East Godavari district, rice mills have been instructed to receive paddy from farmers round the clock. “Paddy farmers can shift their produce to rice mills anytime,” said Collector K. Madhavilatha. 

Coastal erosion in Uppada

Meanwhile, The shoreline of the Uppada coast in Kakinada district witnessed erosion in several hundred metres owing to huge tides. “The 10-km Beach Road between Kakinada and Uppada has been closed for the visitors. The fisherfolks who were in the sea returned to the coast.

