Cyclone Michaung | Nara Lokesh calls off Yuva Galam Padayatra for three days

December 04, 2023 10:32 am | Updated 10:33 am IST - KAKINADA

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh being greeted by fisherfolk during Yuva Galam Padayatra at Uppada in Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh on December 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

KAKINADA

TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday called off Yuva Galam Padayatra due to continuous rain and unfavourable weather in the wake of cyclone Michaung. Meanwhile, the Kakinada district authorities warned farmers and fisherfolk to be at home until cyclone Michaung makes its landfall. The Kakinada coast has been receiving continuous rainfall for the past few hours.

In an official release, Mr. Lokesh has stated; “We have decided to call off the Yuva Galam Padayatra due to the cyclone Michaung. The padayatra is likely to be resumed on December 7, if the weather supports on the Kakinada coast”. The padayatra reached Pithapuram Assembly segment and will resume from Seelavaripakala village.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

