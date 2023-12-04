ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone Michaung intensifies into ‘severe cyclonic storm’

December 04, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani

High tidal waves hitting the coast, near the R.K. Beach, under the influence of Cyclone Michaung in Visakhapatnam on December 04, 2023. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in a release on Monday afternoon has said the cyclonic storm Michaung over Westcentral and Southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh has intensified into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’.

Cyclone Michaung | IMD issues red alert for a few districts in Andhra Pradesh

It has moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 8 kmph during the last six hours, and lay centred over 90 km northeast of Chennai, 140 km southeast of Nellore, 270 km south of Bapatla and 300 km south of Machilipatnam as of 11.30 a.m. on Monday.

Meanwhile, many places in the South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions have recorded light-to-moderate rainfall during 24 hours between 8.30 a.m. on Sunday and the same time on Monday. As per Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society, Tirupati and Nellore districts have received the maximum rainfall, with Poolathota in Tirupati district recording 239 mm followed by Nellore (231 mm).

