Cyclone Michaung: holiday declared for schools in Krishna, NTR districts

December 03, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

Krishna Collector P. Raja Babu on December 3 (Sunday) declared a holiday for all schools in the district on December 4 (Monday) in view of the heavy rain forecast under the influence of Cyclone Michaung.

Examinations (SA-1) scheduled for December 4 (Monday) have been postponed. The fresh date for the examinations will be announced later, said District Education Officer Tahera Sultana in a release.

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao declared holidays for all schools on December 4 and 5, due to the cyclone.

Spandana cancelled

The Spandana programme, scheduled to be held on December 4 (Monday), has been cancelled due to the cyclone, the Collector said.