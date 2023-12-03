December 03, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao on Sunday appealed to the farmers in the Godavari region to take the harvested paddy to the nearby rice mills of their choice to prevent crop damage due to cyclone Michaung.

Mr. Nageswara Rao inspected the ongoing post-harvest activities in the Attili area in West Godavari district and said that the crops taken to the mills should be registered at the Rythu Bharosa Kendra.

The Minister appealed to the rice millers to procure the paddy on an emergency basis. He also urged the farmers to postpone paddy harvesting for a few days until the weather becomes favourable.

