Cyclone Michaung: Crop damage worth ₹50 crore in Annamayya district

December 05, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - RAJAMPETA

Collector P.S. Girisha along with Zila Parishad (ZP) chairman Akepati Amarnath Reddy inspected the banana plantation damaged by Cyclone Michaung at Akepadu Srirangarajapuram in Rajampet mandal of Annamayya district on Tuesday.

The Collector said that the horticulture and agriculture officials were urged to submit a report on crop damages in the district, adding that as per the preliminary assessment, the crop damage would cost around ₹50 crore. Senior officials of revenue, agricultural, and allied departments accompanied the Collector.

ZP chairman Amarnath Reddy said that compensation would be given to all the affected farmers who lost crops, adding that thorough crop loss details will be collected within ten days.

Meanwhile, the irrigation officials stepped up surveillance at the Pincha project in Sundupalle mandal of the district, as the reservoir received heavy inflows from the catchment areas.

