ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone Michaung: Crop damage worth ₹50 crore in Annamayya district

December 05, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - RAJAMPETA

The Hindu Bureau

Collector P.S. Girisha along with Zila Parishad (ZP) chairman Akepati Amarnath Reddy inspected the banana plantation damaged by Cyclone Michaung at Akepadu Srirangarajapuram in Rajampet mandal of Annamayya district on Tuesday.

The Collector said that the horticulture and agriculture officials were urged to submit a report on crop damages in the district, adding that as per the preliminary assessment, the crop damage would cost around ₹50 crore. Senior officials of revenue, agricultural, and allied departments accompanied the Collector.

ZP chairman Amarnath Reddy said that compensation would be given to all the affected farmers who lost crops, adding that thorough crop loss details will be collected within ten days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the irrigation officials stepped up surveillance at the Pincha project in Sundupalle mandal of the district, as the reservoir received heavy inflows from the catchment areas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US