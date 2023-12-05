HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cyclone Michaung: Crop damage worth ₹50 crore in Annamayya district

December 05, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - RAJAMPETA

The Hindu Bureau

Collector P.S. Girisha along with Zila Parishad (ZP) chairman Akepati Amarnath Reddy inspected the banana plantation damaged by Cyclone Michaung at Akepadu Srirangarajapuram in Rajampet mandal of Annamayya district on Tuesday.

The Collector said that the horticulture and agriculture officials were urged to submit a report on crop damages in the district, adding that as per the preliminary assessment, the crop damage would cost around ₹50 crore. Senior officials of revenue, agricultural, and allied departments accompanied the Collector.

ZP chairman Amarnath Reddy said that compensation would be given to all the affected farmers who lost crops, adding that thorough crop loss details will be collected within ten days.

Meanwhile, the irrigation officials stepped up surveillance at the Pincha project in Sundupalle mandal of the district, as the reservoir received heavy inflows from the catchment areas.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.