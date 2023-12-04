ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone Michaung: A.P. govt. appoints Special Officers for districts

December 04, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on December 4 (Monday) said that Special Officers had been appointed   for all districts that were likely to be impacted by the Cyclone Michaung, adding that the government had released ₹2 crore each for the rescue and relief works.

The Special Officers will work in close coordination with the Collectors of the respective districts. The government would release more funds if needed, he said, adding that the Collectors could seek any other support forthwith.

The  Special Officers are Katamaneni Bhaskar (Bapatla), Jaya Lakshmi (B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema), Vivek Yadav (East Godavari), Yuvaraj (Kakinada), Pradyumna (Prakasam), Hari Kiran (Nellore), J. Syamala Rao (Tirupati) and Kanna Babu (West Godavari).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US