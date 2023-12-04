Cyclone Michaung: A.P. govt. appoints Special Officers for districts

December 04, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on December 4 (Monday) said that Special Officers had been appointed for all districts that were likely to be impacted by the Cyclone Michaung, adding that the government had released ₹2 crore each for the rescue and relief works.

The Special Officers will work in close coordination with the Collectors of the respective districts. The government would release more funds if needed, he said, adding that the Collectors could seek any other support forthwith.

The Special Officers are Katamaneni Bhaskar (Bapatla), Jaya Lakshmi (B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema), Vivek Yadav (East Godavari), Yuvaraj (Kakinada), Pradyumna (Prakasam), Hari Kiran (Nellore), J. Syamala Rao (Tirupati) and Kanna Babu (West Godavari).