Cyclone Michaung: 1.7 lakh metric tonne of paddy procured in 72 hours in Andhra Pradesh, says Minister

December 05, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - TANUKU (WEST GODAVARI)

Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao on December 5 (Tuesday) said that 1.7 lakh metric tonnes of paddy worth ₹1,140 crore had been procured in the last past 72 hours in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Venkata Nageswara Rao said that ₹800 crore had already been deposited into the accounts of the farmers.

“The 1.7 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has been bought offline to check loss caused by the Cyclone Michaung. The paddy will be procured at the Minimum Support Price irrespective of the moisture level in the produce,” he said.