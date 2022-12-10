Cyclone Mandous leaves Tirupati, Kadapa soaked

December 10, 2022 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - TIRUPATI/KADAPA

Tirupati and Kadapa districts witnessed incessant rain throughout Friday night that continued past till dawn on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sky remained dark and cloudy in the five coastal mandals of Chillakur, Kota, Vakadu, Sullurpeta and Tada. Water bodies reached the brim and causeways appeared to give in to the pressure, forcing revenue and police authorities to step up vigil in the nearby villages. Chillakur, Yerpedu, Narayanavnam, Puttur, Pakala, Chinnagottigallu and Yerravaripalem mandals registered heavy rainfall.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were stationed at Naidupeta and Gudur to handle exigencies. The government also swung into action to rescue people living in mud houses and buildings prone to collapse, especially in the coastal region. Sand bags were kept ready to plug breaches, if any, to water bodies that had reached alarming levels. Steady inflow was witnessed in Kalyani dam, Mallemadugu reservoir, Araniar project, Kalangi reservoir and Swarnamukhi barrage at Vakadu.

Tirupati Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy instructed officials to stay vigilant in the troubled areas and wanted effective monitoring of the 24x7 control rooms set up at the revenue divisional level, which can be reached at the following mobile numbers: 98499 04062 (Gudur), 94910 77012 (Tirupati), 63016 49991 (Srikalahasti) and 96769 23070 (Sullurpeta). About 126 rehabilitation centres were opened in Tirupati district to house people rescued from areas prone to submergence.

Joint Collector D.K. Balaji rushed to Araniar project in Pichatur mandal and also the Nagalapuram mandal on Tamil Nadu border to inspect the water gushing on to the road. Revenue Divisional Officer (Tirupati) V. Kanakanarasa Reddy inspected water bodies and hamlets in Ramachandrapuram mandal.

Water released

Over 2,000 cusecs of water was released from Mylavaram into Penna river on Saturday morning. Residents of villages in the Penna basin watched with bated breath as the water flow steadily increased by evening. Similarly, Mylavaram also received inflows to the tune of 4,000 cusecs from Gandikota. In case of emergency, people can contact the respective control rooms at 08562 – 246344 (Kadapa Collectorate), 08562 295990 (Kadapa division), 94407 67485 (Jammalamadugu), 91821 60052 (Badvel) and 98664 69303 (Pulivendula).