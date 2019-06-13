Cyclone in Gujarat triggers a heatwave in Andhra Pradesh

People in at least 18 stations across Andhra Pradesh reported heatwave and severe heatwave conditions on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The A.P. Weather Forecasting and Research Centre (AWARE) attributes the intensifying temperatures to transposition of moisture from high pressure to low pressure area following Vayu cyclone.

The IMD weather stations in Tuni of East Godavari and Machilipatnam of Krishna districts registered a departure of 6.4° Celsius from normal and maximum temperature hovered around 43.2° Celsius and 42.2° Celsius respectively. Bapatla and Jangamaheswara Puram in Guntur, Kakinada in East Godavari, Kavali in Nellore, Narsapur in West Godavari and Vijayawada in Krishna districts also experienced heatwave conditions.

Laxminarasampet mandal of Srikakulam district registered the State’s highest maximum temperature at 46.6° Celsius, according to a report by the A.P. State Disaster Management Authority. It is followed by Devarapalle of West Godavari at 46.2° Celsius.

While some mandals in six districts including Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam registered more than 45° Celsius of maximum temperature, some other mandals in Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Krishna and Nellore received very light to moderate rainfall.

Thunderstorms likely

The State, particularly in the districts of Coastal Andhra region, is most likely to witness similar weather conditions during the next four days. The IMD, in its forecast, warned of very likely heatwave condition at isolated pockets over Yanam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

Also, thunderstorms with gusty winds and lightning are very likely in pockets of the Coastal Andhra region.