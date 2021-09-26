Cyclone Gulab: some trains cancelled, others to run on diverted routes

Some trains were cancelled and some others are diverted or rescheduled for the safety of passengers and train operations in view of Cyclone Gulab.

The trains, which were cancelled at the origination station, on September 26 are 08445 Bhubaneswar – Jagdalpur special, 02097 Bhubaneswar – Junagadh Road special, 08217 Rourkela – Gunupur special.

The trains cancelled at the originating station are 08446 Jagdalpur- Bhubaneswar special, 02098 Junagarh - Road Bhubaneswar special and 08128 Gunupur - Rourkela special.

The trains, which will run in diverted via Kharagpur, Jharsguda and Balharshah on September 26, are 02703 Howrah Secunderabad special, 02245 Howrah-Yesvantpur special, 08645 Howrah-Secunderabad special, 02609 Santragachi-Tirupati special, 02543 Howrah-Chennai Central special, 02663 Howrah-Tirupati special and 08189 Tata-Ernakulam.

Six other long distance trains will also run on diverted routes. Eight other trains have been reschedule to leave the originating station between 2 to 11 hours late in view of the cyclone.