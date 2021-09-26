Cyclone Gulab | Extremely heavy rain forecast at few places in north Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 September 2021 12:40 IST

Fishermen advised not to venture into sea.

The cyclonic storm ‘Gulab’ over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal, moved nearly westwards with a speed of 10 km/hr in the last six hours and lay centered over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal about 270 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 330 km east of Kalingapatnam(Andhra Pradesh) at 5.30 a.m. on Sunday.

It is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh – South Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam and Goplapur around midnight of Sunday, September 26, as a cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 75 to 85 km/hr, gusting to 95 km/hr, according to a bulletin issued by the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), Visakhapatnam.

Under the influence of the system, extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places is very likely over Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts till Monday morning. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places is very likely over East Godavari and West Godavari district and Yanam and heavy rainfall is very likely at one or two places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh till Monday morning.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely at most places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the same period.

Squally winds, with speed reaching 45 to 55 km/hr, gusting to 65 km/hr, is likely to prevail along and off north coastal Andhra Pradesh. It will gradually increase and turn into gale, with speed reaching 75 to 85 km/hr, gusting to 95 km/hr, from Sunday afternoon till midnight along and off north Andhra (Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts).

Squally winds, with speed reaching 40 to 50 km/hr, gusting to 65 km/hr are likely to prevail over the remaining districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The sea condition will be very rough to high on Sunday and Monday and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

Tidal waves of 0.5 m height, above the astronomical tide, is likely to inundate the low lying areas of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Ganjam districts during the time of landfall.

Danger Signal (DS) number 7 was hoisted at Kalingapatnam and Bheemunipatnam Ports.

DS number 5 was hoisted at Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Gangavaram Ports.

After the landfall, the system is likely to maintain the cyclonic storm intensity with slight weakening of the wind speed, during the subsequent six hours over south Odisha and adjoining north coastal Andhra Pradesh. It is likely to move west north-westwards across south Odisha and south Chattisgarh and weaken gradually into a depression during the subsequent 12 hours.

Gale wind speed, reaching 60 to 70 km/hr, gusting to 80 km/hr, likely to prevail over north Andhra Pradesh districts of Srikakulam,Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam.

The CWC Visakhapatnam Head has cautioned people living in the affected areas to remain alert. There could be major damage to kutcha constructions and minor damage to pucca roads, damage to crops, traffic disruption, water logging on roads in cities and towns and inundation of low lying areas.

Complete suspension of fishing operations in above areas has been suggested till the morning of September 27.