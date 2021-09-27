Cyclone Gulab | Heavy rain throws life out of gear in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district

Over 10cm rainfall recorded in mandals.

Under the influence of cyclonic storm Gulab, Krishna district has been receiving heavy rainfall since the wee hours of Monday. Several areas and roads were waterlogged for hours and normal life has been hit by the downpour.

Several mandals, including Vijayawada, received heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the Vijayawada-Gannavaram station recorded 108mm rainfall until 8.30 a.m. on Monday. In most of the areas, rainfall began around 4 a.m.

During the same period, G. Konduru mandal recorded 178mm rainfall, according to the rainfall data by the district administration.

Bapulapadu mandal recorded 103.2mm rainfall and Veerulapadu mandal received 92.6mm rainfall. Gampalagudem, Nuzvid, Ibrahimpatnam, Vatsavai, Reddigudem and Mandavalli mandals recorded more than 70mm rainfall.

Vijayawada rural and urban mandals recorded around 35mm rainfall. The district received an average of 44.4mm rainfall at 8.30 a.m. on Monday. A holiday has been declared for schools due to the bandh.