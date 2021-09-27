Cyclone Gulab crosses coast near Kalingapatnam

Trees that fell under the impact of ‘Gulab’, at Akkupalli in Srikakulam district on Sunday.

27 September 2021 00:54 IST

Eight mandals in Srikakulam district suffer significant damages

Cyclonic storm Gulab crossed the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, about 20 km north of Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 75-85 kmph, gusting to 95 kmph, between 7.30 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. on Sunday.

It lay centred at 8.30 p.m. over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, about 160 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 30 km west of Kalingapatnam.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and weaken into a deep depression during the next six hours.

Trees uprooted

Staff Reporter in Srikakulam writes: The cyclonic storm, which made landfall between Vajrapukotturu and Santabommali mandals in the district, caused significant damage in eight mandals close to the coast.

Life was thrown out of gear since morning as several places experienced heavy rain. Hundreds of trees were uprooted in several mandals. Power supply was affected in many areas in the Tekkali division as electrical poles fell off. Roads too were badly damaged.

Heavy rain was reported at Sandipeta, Rajapuram, Bhavanapadu, Devunaltada and other villages when Gulab made landfall.

According to officials, the impact of Gulab is relatively less compared to cyclones Laila, Hudhud, Phailin and Titli.

“The district administration will continue to be alert for the next two days as heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast. The situation is under control though damages have been reported from several locations,” Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar said.

Irrigation and Revenue departments were directed to monitor the situation since heavy inflows were likely into the Vamsadhara and the Nagavali, he said.

Mr. Shrikesh asked fishermen not to venture into the sea.

Holiday for schools

As many as 61 relief centres had been established in 13 mandals to ensure safety of people living in the low-lying areas. The government had already declared a holiday for schools and colleges for the next two days.

The officials urged people to remain indoors till normalcy was restored.

People face any trouble could contact the control room (08942-240557) established in the District Collector’s office.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister Dharmana Krishna Das visited the Vamsadhara river and asked the officials to inform people in advance about the discharge of excess water from the Gotta barrage.