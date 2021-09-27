Cyclone Gulab: 26,000 people evacuated in Srikakulam district

Fishermen bringing back their boats to safety as turbulent waves lashing the shore at Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district on Sunday.

SRIKAKULAM

27 September 2021 00:43 IST

NDRF, SDRF teams deployed in vulnerable areas

The authorities evacuated nearly 26,000 people to safe places including cyclone shelters located along the 110 km coastline of Srikakulam district as a forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday evening said that cyclonic storm Gulab was likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Vajrapukotturu and Santabommali mandals in the district between 9 p.m. and the midnight.

Heavy rain under the impact of the cyclonic storm lashed the district. Vehicular movement on the National Highway-16 came down significantly. Even as no damage to public and private properties was reported by the evening, the officials shifted people from the low-lying areas to safety.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das and Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Sidiri Appalaraju reviewed the situation and asked the officials to take measures to meet any possible eventualities.

Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and four teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in the district.

Farmers worried

Even as the wind speed remained under 40 km per hour throughout the day, farmers had their fingers crossed fearing damage to paddy crops and coconut groves in Uddanam region, which had witnessed a devastation under the impact of Cyclone Titli in 2018.

Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar told The Hindu that the district administration was all geared up to minimise the impact of the cyclone. “As per the weather forecast, the cyclonic storm may have a serious impact on Santabommali and Vajrapukotturu mandals and other areas that are closer to the coast. Heavy downpour is anticipated after the landfall. Wind speed is expected to be around 70 km to 80 km per hour,” Mr. Shrikesh told The Hindu.

He said both the NDRF and the SDRF teams have been deployed in the vulnerable areas. “All facilities including food, electricity and safe drinking water have been provided to the people shifted to cyclone shelters. Special teams have been formed to restore power and repair roads in case of damage under the impact of the cyclone,” he said.

District Fire Officer Ch. Krupavaram said that the department was on alert with the equipment to provide quick relief to the people living in the low-lying areas. Indian Red Cross Society chairman P. Jaganmohana Rao said teams would extend help to the district administration in vaulnerable areas.