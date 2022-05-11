Cyclone Asani: Pawan urges A.P. govt. to relax paddy procurement rules

‘Farmers should be paid compensation for crop loss’

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government must come to the rescue of the farmers whose crops were damaged by the heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Asani.

“The government should also relax the rules pertaining to paddy procurement and purchase discoloured paddy. It should assess the crop loss immediately and pay compensation to the farmers accordingly,” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan in a press release on Wednesday.

Highlighting that horticulture farmers were badly hit, he said ryots would incur heavy losses if the condition for procurement that the moisture content should not be more than 17% was not relaxed.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that the fishermen were facing many hardships due to the rains and there were reports of damage to several houses.

“The government must act fast,” he said and exhorted the JSP cadres to extend all possible assistance to the needy.