Cyclone Asani: Patrolling intensified in coastal villages in A.P.

Restrictions imposed on visit to beaches; Krishna Collector and SP take stock of arrangements at cyclone shelters

Police forces have been deployed in the villages abutting the sea and patrolling has been intensified along the coast to prevent the villagers from entering into the sea, in wake of Cyclone Asani.

Krishna Collector Ranjit Basha, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal and Joint Collector Mahesh Kumar Ravirala visited the villages vulnerable to the effects of the cyclone on Wednesday.

They took stock of the situation at Manginapudi, Tallapalem and Peddapatnam beaches. They interacted with the villagers and enquired about the facilities at the cyclone shelters. They also visited Botlavanigudem, Jonnalavarimodi and other seacoast villages.

The district officials interacted with the staff at the IMD Radar Centre and enquired about the situation. The Collector asked the villagers to remain alert as heavy rainfall is expected. He also enquired about the stock position of medicines and essential commodities at the Tallapalem cyclone shelter.

The SP said that patrolling had been arranged along the coast and police beats had been set up at the beaches to prevent villagers from entering into the sea, which was very rough.

“Round-the-clock patrolling has been arranged in all villages abutting the sea. The Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and the Station House Officers (SHOs) have been instructed to monitor the situation,” Mr. Siddharth said on Wednesday.

Instructions have also been issued to the officials to stay alert even as Cyclone Asani has been weakened. Machilipatnam DSP Masum Basha has been instructed to deploy the SDRF forces, the SP said.