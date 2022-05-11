Cyclone Asani | Heavy downpour batters A.P.’s Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Paravatipuram districts

Viziannagaram experienced heavy rainfall with the impact of Asani cyclone. A view in the city’s Mayuri junction | Photo Credit: K. Srinivasa Rao

May 11, 2022 10:41 IST

A gold coated chariot washed to Srikakulam coast through sea

Heavy downpour continued in three districts such as Srikakulam, Vizinagaram and Parvatipuram with the impact of Asani cyclone.

Although there was no severe hardship to the public and damage to private properties, public life was completely thrown out of gear for the last two days. Heavy vehicles on the Chennai-Kolkata highway were stopped at different places of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts. Sea has been rough all along 180 km sea coast of Srikakulam district.

With the impact of cyclone, a gold coated chariot has reached sea coast near Sunnapalli village of Santabommali mandal of Srikakulam district. The details of the same can’t be verified.

Control rooms

Marine police personnel who reached the spot felt that it could have come from other country with the impact of cyclone. Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar, along with other officials reviewed the situation and the need to take up relief operations if necessary.

Mr.Shrikesh told The Hindu, that the entired district administration would be alert till the cyclone warning was withdrawn by Indian Meteorological Department. He said that a control room (08942-240557) had been set up in the Collector’s office. Volunteers’were asked to inform the ground-level situation to higher officials of the respective mandals on hourly basis, he said. “NDRF and SDRF teams have been kept in Palasa, Tekkali and other places to ensure relief operations quickly if those are necessary,” he added.

As far as Vizinaagaram district is concerned, the situation has been under control. Heavy downpour continued in Vizianagaram and other parts of the district.

Vizianagaram Collector A.Suryakumari urged people not to come out from homes till next couple of days unless it was very important. She said that the control rooms were set up in all mandals to monitor the situation. Vizianagaram Revenue Divisional Officer B.H.Bhavani Sankar said that a control room (08922-276888) would function round the clock to monitor Asani cyclone situation.

Parvatipuram Collector Nishant Kumar said that the situation was being monitored regularly with the support of control room set up in his office (08963-293046) located at Parvatipuram town.