Cyclone Asani: control room opened at Tada

Movement of visitors to beaches to be monitored

The Tirupati district administration on Sunday night opened a control room at the Mandal Revenue Office at Tada, in view of the alert issued for the cyclonic storm Asani.

“The tahsildars of the coastal mandals from Tada to Gudur have been put on alert and instructed to monitor the situation round the clock till 8 a.m. on May 13,” said Tirupati collector K. Venkatramana Reddy.

Revenue officials at Gudur said that even as the direct impact of the cyclonic storm would not be felt in the southern coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, the possibility of winds and rain could not be ruled out.

The fishermen have been told to remain alert. As a precautionary measure, the movement of visitors at Kotha Kodur, Mypadu, Wakadu, and Tupilipalem beaches would be monitored, considering the rough sea in the coming three days, the officials said.