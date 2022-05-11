Cyclone Asani | Andhra CM tells Collectors to be on high alert 

Jagan Mohan Reddy told Collectors to stock up rice, edible oils and other essential commodities to help those affected by Asani

Jagan Mohan Reddy told Collectors to stock up rice, edible oils and other essential commodities to help those affected by Asani

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the Collectors of all coastal districts to be on a high alert to the impact of cyclone Asani, which weakened but is still likely to cause heavy rains in the state.

The Collectors of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, Bapatla, Eluru, Kakinada, Konaseema, Krishna, Nellore, NTR, Parvathipuram Manyam, Prakasam, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts should be especially watchful of the situation, he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy added that funds have already been released to undertake rescue and relief work in those district.

In a video conference with the Collectors on WMay 11, Mr. Reddy said focus should be on low-lying areas that face inundation due to the rains and warned of the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at some places.

Officials told the chief minister that 454 rehabilitation camps were set up in different parts of the state. Diesel generators and earth movers were kept on standby to meet any eventuality.

The chief minister told the officials to stock up rice, edible oils and other essential commodities to help those affected by the cyclone.

Mr. Reddy said there should not be even a single death, for which various departments have to work with close coordination.

He pointed out that gales could reach a maximum speed of 80 kmph. A financial assistance of ₹1,000 should be distributed per person at the time of leaving the rehabilitation camps for home and it should be at least ₹2,000 per family.

“A lasting solution should be found to the coastal erosion problem at Uppada village near Kakinada,” said Mr. Reddy, to which the officials replied that they were doing so with the help of IIT Madras.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development B. Mutyala Naidu and Ministers T. Vanitha (home) and Dadisetti Ramalingeswara Rao (R&B), chief secretary Sameer Sharma and DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy were present at the meeting.