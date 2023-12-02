ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy asks officials to be on high alert

December 02, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - GUNTUR

Arrange relief camps, shift people to safer places, and maintain enough stocks of milk, drinking water and food, the Chief Minister tells officials; government releases ₹2 crore to Tirupati district and ₹1 crore each to seven other districts to undertake relief operations

Sambasiva Rao M.

Fishermen pulling their boats to safety in view of the cyclone threat, at Jalaripeta, a fishing colony, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to be on high alert in view of the low pressure over the Bay of Bengal developing into a cyclonic storm.

At a review meeting at his camp office here on November 2 (Saturday), the Chief Minister was informed that the cyclone was likely to cross the coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam on December 4, and head towards north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

He asked the Collectors in the districts likely to be affected and the disaster management officials to be ready to undertake relief and rescue operations, restore power lines, and resume transport facilities in the affected areas.

He also directed the officials to take steps to shift people to safer places and arrange relief camps for them, and maintain enough stocks of milk, drinking water and food.

Following the instructions of the Chief Minister, the government released ₹2 crore to Tirupati district and ₹1 crore each to the districts of Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema and Kakinada for undertaking relief measures.

