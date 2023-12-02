Cyclone: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy asks officials to be on high alert

December 02, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - GUNTUR

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to be on high alert in view of the low pressure over the Bay of Bengal developing into a cyclonic storm.

At a review meeting at his camp office here on November 2 (Saturday), the Chief Minister was informed that the cyclone was likely to cross the coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam on December 4, and head towards north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

He asked the Collectors in the districts likely to be affected and the disaster management officials to be ready to undertake relief and rescue operations, restore power lines, and resume transport facilities in the affected areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also directed the officials to take steps to shift people to safer places and arrange relief camps for them, and maintain enough stocks of milk, drinking water and food.

Following the instructions of the Chief Minister, the government released ₹2 crore to Tirupati district and ₹1 crore each to the districts of Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema and Kakinada for undertaking relief measures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.