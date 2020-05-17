Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Amphan intensifies into severe cyclonic storm

Rain likely to occur at a few places over coastal A.P. and Yanam

The cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ (pronounced as Um-pun) over southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, and lay centred about 990 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 1,140 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 1,260 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh) on Sunday morning.

It is likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm and move fast across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal - Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) during the afternoon / evening of May 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm.

Under the influence of the above system, rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at a few places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the next 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the same time, according to V.V. Bhaskar, Director, Cyclone Warning Centre, Visakhapatnam.

Strong surface winds, with speed reaching 40-50 km/hr likely of Andhra Pradesh coast during the next 24 hours, ending at 6 p.m., on Monday. The sea condition would be rough and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

The Southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of south Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands and Andaman Sea. Conditions are favourable for further advance of the Southwest monsoon during the next 48 hours.

