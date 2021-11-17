Cyclone alert issued in West Godavari district

ELURU

17 November 2021 01:09 IST

Control rooms to be set up in vulnerable villages

District Collector Kartikeya Misra on Tuesday issued a cyclone alert for the district and directed officials to be on guard to prevent loss of life and damage to property in view of the heavy rains predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in the next 48 hours.

As per the cyclone warning issued to West Godavari district, heavy rainfall, with strong gales, may occur in the coastal mandals in the next two days due to the impact of the cyclone.

Sub-Collectors, Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs), Mandal Revenue Officers (MROs) and other officers were asked to stay back in their headquarters and monitor the situation round-the-clock, Mr. Misra said on Tuesday.

Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla, who reviewed the situation through video-conference, said that a District Control Room has been opened at Eluru, and officers or public may dial 1800-233-1077 in case of an emergency. He directed officers to set up control rooms in Narsapuram, Kukunur, Kovvur and Jangareddygudem divisions.

People living in cyclone and flood-prone villages in Narsapuram, Yelamanchili, Mogaltur, Bhimavaram, Kall, Peravali, Polavaram, Velerupadu and Achanta mandals were asked to stay alert in view of the heavy rains prediction, the Collector said.

Mr. Misra directed the Revenue, Medical and Health, Fire, Agriculture, Fisheries and Disaster Management officials to be alert and coordinate with other departments’ officials in wake of the cyclone.