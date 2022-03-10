Cycling gold medalists honoured

Three young cyclists of Tirupati, who won gold in the State-level cycling league conducted by Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) in Vijayawada recently, were felicitated by District Sports Authority and SETVEN Chief Executive Officer V. Muralikrishna on Thursday.

G. Devisri Prasad (Under-16), M. Saraswati (Under-14) and G.S. Sai Jaswanth (Under-14), who won gold medals in the sub-junior, 7 km cycling and 10 km cycling categories respectively, were appreciated for the grit and determination exhibited during the contest. The official offered all help from the government to the contestants and cheered them on to prove their mettle in national and international events.