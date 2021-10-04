Cycle rally, competitions mark ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’

Apart from the cycle rally on M.G.Road and Eluru Road, and walk for people aged between seven and 75 early in the morning, competitions in drawing, scrap art, clay art and rangoli were conducted for children

A large number of people including children and senior citizens took part in the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations organised by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) on the M.G. Road on Sunday.

Apart from the cycle rally on M.G.Road and Eluru Road, and walk for people aged between seven and 75 early in the morning, competitions in drawing, scrap art, clay art and rangoli were conducted for children.

The cycle rally began at the Benz Circle and passed through Ramavarappadu Ring Road, BRTS Road, Police Control Room Junction and ended at the IGMC Stadium. The walk started at the Police Control Room and ended at the IGMC Stadium. Participants were given away certificates.

Special Chief Secretary to government (revenue) Rajat Bhargav, Krishna district Collector J. Nivas, Commissioner of Police B. Srinivasulu, VMC Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh among others took part in the celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bhargav appreciated all the participants for taking part in the programme in commemoration of the celebration of the 75 years of independence of the country.

Mr. Prasanna Venkatesh presented awards to the winners in competitions for children. In the four categories, first prize winners were given ₹3,000 cash prize each and second prize winners were given ₹ 2,000 each. Third prize winners were given ₹1,000 each.