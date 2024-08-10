Cybercrimes: Andhra Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha cautions people; says such frauds increased by 24% in country

State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and the officers of various Departments have cautioned the public on various cyber frauds and asked them to take precautionary measures while using mobile phones and the Apps.

Ms. Anitha, along with Police Commissioner S.V. Rajasekhara Babu, MLAs Gadde Rammohan Rao, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Collector and G. Srijana, flagged off the walkathon to enlighten the people on cybercrimes, in Vijayawada, on August 10, 2024.

Students of various colleges, police officers and others participated in the walkathon, organised from Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium to Benz Circle. Later, they formed human chain and asked the public to be alert to put an end to cyber frauds.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner H.M. Dhyanchand, DCP Gowthami Sali and other officers were among those who participated in the walkathon.

Speaking on the occasion, the Home Minister said that as per the data, cybercrimes have increased by 24% and the victims lost about ₹1,730 crore in the country in the last four months.

“Many officers have become victims of cyber frauds. I request the mobile users to take precautions to prevent online frauds. Be alert on loan apps, money traps and other cybercrimes,” Ms. Vanitha said.

The Police Commissioner said Government of India has set up Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre to check cyber offences. “An App ‘Be a Cyber Citizen’ has been designed. About 200 police staff have been deployed as Cyber commandos, and 2,000 cyber soldiers were being created to enlighten public on cybercrimes,” Mr. Rajasekhara Babu said.

Deputy Commissioners of Police T. Hari Krishna, Chakravarthy, Udaya Rani and staff of different wings of the police, VMC, Revenue and other Departments participated.

