ADVERTISEMENT

Cybercrimes: Andhra Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha cautions people; says such frauds increased by 24% in country

Published - August 10, 2024 01:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Cyber fraudsters loot about ₹1,730 crore in just four months, says Ms. Anitha who participated in a walkathon to create awareness among public of cybercrimes

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and the officers of various Departments have cautioned the public on various cyber frauds and asked them to take precautionary measures while using mobile phones and the Apps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Anitha, along with Police Commissioner S.V. Rajasekhara Babu, MLAs Gadde Rammohan Rao, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Collector and G. Srijana, flagged off the walkathon to enlighten the people on cybercrimes, in Vijayawada, on August 10, 2024.

Students of various colleges, police officers and others participated in the walkathon, organised from Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium to Benz Circle. Later, they formed human chain and asked the public to be alert to put an end to cyber frauds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner H.M. Dhyanchand, DCP Gowthami Sali and other officers were among those who participated in the walkathon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Speaking on the occasion, the Home Minister said that as per the data, cybercrimes have increased by 24% and the victims lost about ₹1,730 crore in the country in the last four months.

“Many officers have become victims of cyber frauds. I request the mobile users to take precautions to prevent online frauds. Be alert on loan apps, money traps and other cybercrimes,” Ms. Vanitha said.

The Police Commissioner said Government of India has set up Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre to check cyber offences. “An App ‘Be a Cyber Citizen’ has been designed. About 200 police staff have been deployed as Cyber commandos, and 2,000 cyber soldiers were being created to enlighten public on cybercrimes,” Mr. Rajasekhara Babu said.

Deputy Commissioners of Police T. Hari Krishna, Chakravarthy, Udaya Rani and staff of different wings of the police, VMC, Revenue and other Departments participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US