Cybercrime investigation very expensive, says Vizianagaram SP

‘Awareness should be raised on safe online banking practices’

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari on Saturday said that prevention of cybercrime is always better compared to solving them, as the investigation into such crimes is an expensive and time-consuming process with fraudsters operating from not just across the country but also across the world.

Ms. Rajakumari urged all non-governmental organisations to raise awareness among people on cybercrime and safe online banking practices as an increasingly large number of people are making online transactions through various digital platforms.

Twenty-six organisations jointly felicitated Ms. Rajakumari for her commendable job in controlling COVID-19 with the optimum utilisation of police personnel across the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that people’s support was essential for the government to achieve any goal. She said that the department was now concentrating on cybercrimes as many commoners were complaining about unauthorised withdrawals and transfer of money from their bank accounts.

Member of A.P. Legislative Council Pakalapati Raghuvarma, Lok Satta Party State executive president Bhisetti Babji lauded her services in the last eighteen months. Vizianagaram Backward Classes Association leader Gorle Suribabu said that many common people managed to reach their destinations safely during the lockdown thanks to the proactive role played by Ms. Rajakumari.

Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association’s State general secretary K.C.S. Bose said that the association was always keen on working with the police department to serve people during occasions like the annual Pyditalli Ammavari festival. Venkatapadma Hospital chairman M. Venkateswara Rao, senior advocate P. Chittibabu, ‘Naa Vooru Vizianagaram’ founder Gummuluri Vishala and United Teachers’ Federation leader P. Chittibabu were present at the felicitation.