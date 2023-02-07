Cyber literacy is need of the hour, say experts

February 07, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Speakers at an awareness programme on cybercrime organised by the Police Department for bankers expressed concern over the change in trend of the crimes and the camouflaging of criminal intent under the garb of unsuspecting integrity.

Superintendent of Police (Tirupati district) P. Parameswara Reddy explained how the department was trying to check the cybercrimes. “Gone are the days when crime used to be an assault for gain by a person or a gang, waylaying by robbers, which used to be solved by pressing the dog squad and forensic teams into service. However, cybercrimes are difficult to crack as the culprits operate from far-away locations,” he said.

Cybercriminals are resorting to new tactics such as cyberbullying, blackmailing, public shaming and even abetting suicides without their physical presence. The trend is unpredictable. Many a time the police find it difficult to even ascertain if it is a cognisable offence,” the SP said after launching ‘Mobile hunt’ app meant to track lost mobile phones by sending a message to 94906 17873.

CyberPeace Foundation senior project manager I.L. Narasimha Rao said people, irrespective of their educational and social background, were getting conned by cybercriminals. He stressed ‘cyber literacy’ as the need of the hour.

Sri Venkateswara University Vice-Chancellor K. Raja Reddy said cybercrime was donned new avatars such as phishing, malware, cyber espionage and cyber terrorism. “At 9.8 GB per user per month, India ranks second in terms of global data usage, which means high exposure to cybercrime,” he said.

Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) Registrar N. Rajani recalled her university’s long association with the Police Department with the establishment of a ‘Centre for Women Safety’, under which the students were already being trained in public safety measures.