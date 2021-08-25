Cyber law expert on a green mission from Kerala to Leh

A cyber law expert from Kerala is on a mission to raise awareness on cybercrimes, riding from his hometown of Idukki all the way to Leh in Ladakh on his motorcycle imparting knowledge on safe online banking practices.

Crispin Abraham said he also plans to plant saplings along the way during his road trip, hoping to spread the word on the need for improving greenery. Mr. Abraham reached Anantapur on Monday morning, and is hoping to cover a distance of 3,600 km in 15 days. He said that he is only worried about weather conditions along the route.

‘From Kerala to Kashmir, each one plant a tree’ is the message he displays on his motorcycle. A handful of curious onlookers spoke to him on NH-44 in Anantapur and learnt about his mission to spread awareness on cyber laws and the need for improving greenery in the country.

“Schools, colleges, private individuals and offices are hiring my services as a consultant to advise them on how to safeguard their data and computers from cyber attacks. Once attacked, it is their duty to know what rights they have and ways and means to seek redressal from the police,” Mr. Crispin, who is a post-graduate in cyber law from Pune, said.