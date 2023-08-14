Cyber fraudsters withdraw ₹1.48 lakh from two bank accounts in West Godavari

August 14, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - UNDI (WEST GODAVARI)

Cyber fraudsters have reportedly withdrawn ₹1.48 lakh from two bank accounts after the victim logged into a mobile application shared by the fraudsters under Undi police limits in the West Godavari district. The incident came to light after the victim, K.B. Krishnam Raju, lodged a complaint with the police on August 14. The victim is a local financier.

In March, Mr. Raju received a message with an acknowledgment of a pending power bill which he had cleared by then. He dialed a contact number provided in the message by the fraudsters, who advised him over the phone to download an app to check his power bill payment history.

“Mr. Krishnam Raju has downloaded an application, through which he was told by the fraudsters to pay ₹5 to get access to the payment history. Within no time after the payment is done, the fraudsters have withdrawn ₹58,000 and ₹90,000 from his two bank accounts based on the details of the transaction made by the victim through the app”, said Undi Sub-Inspector K. Gangadhara Rao. The police have registered a case and the investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.