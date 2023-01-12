Cyber criminal who stole money online from 200 people in country held in Kadapa district

January 12, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KADAPA

Kadapa district police have arrested a cyber criminal who is wanted in several cases of online lottery fraud.

The accused, identified as Sankar Mondal hailing from Krishnadebpur in Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal, was arrested by a team in Proddatur on Thursday, when he came to meet his advocate. The arrest was based on a complaint received in the Proddatur One Town police station that the accused had traced the phone number of the complainant from the wallet and announced that the latter had won a lottery. To infuse confidence, he sent some fake documents, gained his confidence and in the process, siphoned off the bank balance of ₹15.64 lakh.

A diploma student having knowledge of computer networks, Mandal used the services of his childhood friend Pintu Sardar in tracking transactions of several online wallets. The duo had trapped victims and extracted amounts since 2019 using phone numbers and bank account numbers linked to the said online wallets.

Mondal used six bank accounts of his associates and got the siphoned money deposited into them, after which he immediately shifted them into other accounts. “The accused used different SIM cards and phones to trap the victims to conceal his location and identity from the police. He trapped more than 200 victims across the country,” said Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan at a media conference here on Thursday.

The cyber cell first tried the inactive mobile numbers and later got access to the same by accessing the bank accounts linked to them. “Browsing the data available in the National Cyber Crime Portal, our cops found 100 petitions raised against the two accused across the country and 44 FIRs filed in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka,” Mr. Anburajan said.

He announced rewards to the teams that cracked the case.