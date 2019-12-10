Cyber crime police launch probe into fake websites on Durga temple

The cyber crime police of Vijayawada Police Commissionerate launched a probe into the fake websites, created by some miscreants on Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam and other Hindu temples in the State.
The fraudsters created three websites on Durga temple and other famous temples in the State and were deceiving the devotees to offer ‘darshan’ of the deities.
Following a complaint lodged by temple Executive Officer M.V. Suresh Babu, a case has been registered and was transferred to cyber crime police for investigation, said Vijayawada Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao told the media on Tuesday.
“Police are trying to find out whether the fraudsters are cheating the government, the devotees or both. We are taking legal opinion on the Sections which attract on the nature of crime,” Mr. Tirumala Rao said.
