Cyber bullying, new menace haunting kids: experts

GUNTUR

10 August 2020 22:51 IST

Role of parents, teachers highlighted in checking the menace

Bullying is not limited to just campuses, but children too can be intimidated online through cyber bullying. A webinar on “Cyber crimes against children —crimes against children,” hosted by AP Crime Investigation Department discussed on the perils of cyber bullying.

Additional Director-General , CID, P.V. Sunil Kumar, suggested that parents take control and protect their children from cyber bullying. He said that the CID had been taking steps to check cyber crime taking place among children and women.

Chairperson of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights Priyank Kanoongo said parents played a key role in bringing about an awareness among children against cyber bullying. He warned that children from rural and tribal areas were vulnerable to cyber bullying as they do not have parental control. In most cases, parents were either working in fields or forests.

General Manager, Digital India Program, NJP Shilohu Rao said children studying between Class 8 and Class 12 were prone to cyber bullying and were affected mentally. Stating that cyber bullying started at school and college level, where students teased and harassed children, he said children were prone to sharing of information, using using fake accounts.

Mr. Rao said the role of teacher was also important as children spent more time with teachers, and parents were advised to regularly discuss and monitor their children’s well-being. He called for creating a community with teachers, parents, children and psychologists which helps in saving and bringing awareness among children.

Regional Director and Deputy Chief Vigilance Officer K. Gayatri Reddy said India stood 4th in cyber bullying and advised parents and teachers to guide and bring awareness about what was happening online so that children could defend themselves individually with confidence and without fear. Cyber expert P. Srinivas was present.

On Tuesday, a webinar on “Digital shakti — understanding data and digital footprint on cyber crimes and awareness” will be held at 11 a.m.

One can click on https://m.youtube.com/channel/UC9HKNl3ztEyKgSq8DcnLHMQ to take part in webinar.