CWC vows action to prevent children from missing in Masula

The Krishna District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairman B.V.S. Kumar on Saturday promised care and education to children of migrating parents, expressing concern over the spurt in the missing of children from Machilipatnam.

The CWC and Machilipatnam-based Berakah Children Home on Saturday conducted a counselling session to the nearly 60 families, whose children are out of school and many of the children had been missing in the recent weeks.

“At least 20 children have been traced in Visakhapatnam and Tamil Nadu after they have found missing in Machilipatnam in the last four months. The parents, mostly belong to Yanadi tribe, of those missing did not even lodge a police complaint due to lack of awareness,” he said.

‘Reason: Migration’

He has observed: “The children prefer trains to go to various destinations and they are being caught by the railway police and Childline Services. The missing cases are on the rise as their parents are on the migration within the Krishna district in search of livelihood.”

Poster released

The CWC has rescued at least 20 children and sent them to the Children Homes including Berakah Children Home in Machilipatnam. The Yanadi tribal parents have been told about the State government’s Amma Vodi scheme, persuading them to send their children to the school.

The Chairperson and Transport Minister Perni Nani on Saturday released a poster on the protection of children from sexual abuse and those posters will be pasted on the autorickshaws. The Women and Child Welfare Department officials and other officials were present.