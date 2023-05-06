CWC team inspects child care home, verifies health profiles, security

May 06, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Krishna district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairperson K. Suvartha and other members inspected the New Horizons Safe House at Podu village in Krishna district’s Kruthivennu mandal. They interacted with the home management, staff and inmates, and enquired about food, drinking water, toilets and other facilities.

The CWC team inspected the child care home following reports published in The Hindu recently about the missing of four minor girls from the home (who were traced later) and the delay in handing over a 19-year-old girl to her family members.

CWC members Ch. Raj Kumar and Y. Bhargav Ram scrutinised the history of the girls, health profiles, movement and visitor registers. They expressed satisfaction after visiting the classrooms and the vocational training centre and inquiring about the teaching methods.

Director of the home Abraham and administrator G. Victor Babu told the team that the home has 38 girls from different places and 20 staff. Asked about the food quality, home in-charge Deevena said all measures were being taken in supply purified water and quality food to the inmates.

Ms. Suvartha and another member Ch. Radha Kumari inspected the dormitories, toilets, sick room and the waiting hall for the girls. The chairperson directed the home management to provide more electrification in the dormitories.

The CWC team examined the premises and inquired about how the girls climbed the compound wall and escaped from the home. Member Mr. Raj Kumar inquired about the age of the inmates and asked staff Jhansi and Suyoni Kumari whether any girl who crossed 18 years of age was staying in the home.

Later, during a meeting with the home management, the chairperson instructed Mr. Victor Babu to arrange for more surveillance cameras along the compound wall.

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, Ms. Suvartha said the overall maintenance of the child care institution was good, and the CWC offered some suggestions regarding security. The committee also directed the management to supply uniforms to all the inmates. Ms. Suvartha also asked the staff to coordinate with the local Anganwadi supervisor and Grama Sachivalayam staff.