CWC expert panel to visit Polavaram project from June 15

It will check the progress of work for three days

The expert committee constituted by the Central Water Commission (CWC) will inspect the status of the construction, financial progress and rehabilitation and resettlement of the Polavaram irrigation project across the Godavari river and the implementation of its recommendations.

The Committee is tasked with tracking the periodical progress of the project.

As part of the inspection, the 10-member panel will physically inspect the project for three days from June 15.

The experts will be accompanied by CWC Director (National Project) Sanjay Kumar and Deputy Director Nikhil Jeph, while CWC former chairman A.B. Pandya will also join the inspection team.

This is the seventh visit of the expert committee for the physical inspection of the project. The previous inspection was virtual.

Inter-State disputes

The team will inspect the status of the coffer dam, earth-cum-rock fill dam, spillway, power house, canal system and assess the financial progress of the project and inter-State disputes over submergence and land acquisition.

According to the AP State Water Resource Department statistics, 78.52% of the construction of the Polavaram project was completed by May-end. However, the land acquisition and resettlement and rehabilitation status was 22.09%.