ADVERTISEMENT

CWC celebrates Women’s Day, felicitates women staff of NGOs

March 07, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST

Survivors of trafficking urge government to provide rehabilitation for them

The Hindu Bureau

Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Krishna district felicitated women employees working in various NGOs who have been working for the welfare of women.

On the eve of International Women’s Day, CWC Chairperson K. Suvartha and Member C. Radha Kumari felicitated the women staff of Childline, Nava Jeevan Bala Bhavan, Mission Vatsalya and other organisations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Suvartha praised the services of NGO staff, who were rescuing the women and children in distress and providing shelter for them.

“Staff of NGOs saved the lives of many women, who had run away from homes due to various problems, offered counselling and gave them a fresh lease of life,” Ms. Suvartha said.

Survivors of trafficking, who were members of Vimukthi and Help, organisations, urged the government to provide rehabilitation and victim compensation for them.

At a press conference here on Tuesday, Vimukthi president Apurwa and secretaries Rajini and Pushpavathi, appealed to the government to take measures to implement GO.1, of 2003, meant for extending necessary rehabilitation and compensation to the trafficking victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US