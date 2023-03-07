CWC celebrates Women’s Day, felicitates women staff of NGOs

March 07, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST

Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Krishna district felicitated women employees working in various NGOs who have been working for the welfare of women.

On the eve of International Women’s Day, CWC Chairperson K. Suvartha and Member C. Radha Kumari felicitated the women staff of Childline, Nava Jeevan Bala Bhavan, Mission Vatsalya and other organisations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Suvartha praised the services of NGO staff, who were rescuing the women and children in distress and providing shelter for them.

“Staff of NGOs saved the lives of many women, who had run away from homes due to various problems, offered counselling and gave them a fresh lease of life,” Ms. Suvartha said.

Survivors of trafficking, who were members of Vimukthi and Help, organisations, urged the government to provide rehabilitation and victim compensation for them.

At a press conference here on Tuesday, Vimukthi president Apurwa and secretaries Rajini and Pushpavathi, appealed to the government to take measures to implement GO.1, of 2003, meant for extending necessary rehabilitation and compensation to the trafficking victims.