Cutting transmission and distribution losses is a priority, says Andhra Pradesh Central Discom chief

December 08, 2022 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Limited (APCPDCL) is committed to ensuring quality power to all sections of consumers including industries, its Chairman and Managing Director J. Padma Janardhana Reddy has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media after visiting some units at the building material Special Economic Zone at Gullapalli, near here as a part of the meet-the-customer programme, he said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was particular about round-the-clock availability of reliable, quality and affordable power to achieve accelerated economic growth in the State.

As a part of the measures taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply to industry and agriculture sectors, he said tenders were being called under the Revamped Distribution Sector Reform Scheme (RDSS) to cut down transmission and distribution losses at a cost of ₹2,000 crore.

Jyothi Granites Director Sidda Sudhir Kumar expressed satisfaction with the quality of power being supplied to the gang-saw unit during the CMD’s visit to the SEZ.

APCPDCL Chief Operating Officer M. Sivaram said that equipment and the safety system was put in place to process the granite blocks obtained from Chimakurthy and other places in Prakasam district.