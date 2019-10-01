Cut red tape, graft at grassroots, Secretariat recruits told

Decentralisation of administration is a boon and you all are becoming part of a historic occasion, said Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy at the launching of the Village and Ward Secretariats and formal handing over of appointment orders to those selected.

“You might have faced ‘red tape’ and corruption while getting your certificates or other work done, now it is your responsibility to put an end to such practices and ensure every citizen is served in the quickest possible time. Make sure none approaches MLAs and the Collector to get their work done as almost 34 kinds of services will be provided by you people at your Village Secretariats,” Mr. Reddy said, to a big round of applause from the candidates.

A festive atmosphere prevailed at the Ambedkar Bhavan here, the venue for handing over of appointment orders by officials of 13 departments, as more than 1,500 candidates and some accompanied by their parents and spouses arrived there.

In all, 10,287 posts were notified in 912 village secretariats for which 1,59,621 candidates appeared in the written examination, said Zilla Parishad CEO Shobha Swarupa Rani.

Depending on the reservation for all categories cut off marks were fixed and 8,506 candidates qualified and 8,379 candidates verified their certificates at eight centres, said Joint Collector S. Dilli Rao, explaining the 90-day process of selection of candidates and calling it one of the largest recruitment exercises done by any government in the country.

Municipal Commissioner P. Prashanti said that these posts were need-based creation unlike the filling of traditional vacancies in government.

Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah said there was tremendous scope for employees of each Village Secretariat to shoot up into prominence within no time and doing the State government proud by displaying the importance of this institution created through the 73rd and 74th Amendment of the Constitution in 1991.

Backward Classes Minister M. Sankara Narayana said the aim of the Village and Ward Secretariats was to address grievances within 72 hours.

Government Chief Whip Kapu Ramachandra Reddy, MLC Vennapoosa Gopal Reddy, Kalyandurg MLA Usha Sri Charan and Additional SP K. Chowdeswari were among those present on the occasion.