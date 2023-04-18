HamberMenu
Customs officials seize foreign cigarettes worth ₹30 lakh during raid in Guntur district

The agent could not produce any invoice or other documents related to the stock, say the Customs officials

April 18, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The officials of Customs Commissionerate (Preventive), Vijayawada, seized foreign brand cigarettes valued around ₹30 lakh during raid on a packing unit on Chirala Road at Chikaluripet in Guntur district on April 17 (Monday).

Acting on intelligence input, a team of officials conducted the raid. During inquiry, the labourer or the agent could not produce any invoice or other documents related to the stocks, said the Customs Department officials in a release on April 18 (Tuesday).

“The officers found ‘Paris’ brand cigarettes packed in the cartons, and some script in Burmese language was noticed. There was no pictorial warning, information related to the date of manufacturing and MRP on the packets,” said an investigation officer.

The customs officials seized 3 lakh cigarettes worth around ₹30 lakh, under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, the officials said.

“A detailed investigation is on to find out the origin and destination of the seized stocks,” the officer added.

