Customs officials seize Chinese garlic worth ₹21.97 lakh

The Customs Department officials on Wednesday seized Chinese garlic, worth about ₹21.97 lakh, being smuggled from Bihar to Tamil Nadu.

On a tip-off, the Vijayawada Customs headquarters and the Nellore division teams intercepted a truck near Nellore and seized 9,990 kilograms of Chinese garlic stocks which has been banned in India, said Andhra Pradesh Customs Commissioner Sadhu Narasimha Reddy.

A detailed investigation is on, the Commissioner said in a media release.