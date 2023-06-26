ADVERTISEMENT

Customs officials seize 405 kgs of ganja worth ₹81 lakh

June 26, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The contraband was being smuggled in gunny bags, under the guise of onions, in a car and a truck, say officials

The Hindu Bureau

Ganja stocks seized by the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate of Vijayawada presented before the media in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Officials of the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Vijayawada, have seized about 405 kgs of ganja, worth about ₹81 lakh. They arrested six smugglers and seized a car and a mini truck from their possession, on Sunday.

On a tip-off, a team of Customs Department officials intercepted the vehicles at Prasadampadu on Vijayawada outskirts and seized the contraband found packed in gunny bags, said the officials in a release on Monday.

“The accused were transporting the contraband under the guise of onions. This was the second seizure of ganja in the last week in the State,” said an investigation officer adding that June 26 is the International Day Against Drug Abuse.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. They were produced in IV Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Vijayawada, which remanded them to judicial custody.

The Customs officials seized about 833 kgs of ganja, valued at about ₹1.66 crore in a week in the State, and arrested eight accused. Efforts are on to find out the origin and destination of the smuggling operation, the officials added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US