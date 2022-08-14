Customs officials destroy ganja worth Rs.1 crore

Customs Preventive Commissionerate, Vijayawada, destroyed a huge quantity of ganja (cannabis), worth about Rs.1 crore on Sunday. The ganja stocks, seized a couple of years ago by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) were destroyed in an incineration plant at Mangalagiri, in the presence of AP State Pollution Control Board, said the Customs officials in a release on Sunday.

