Customs nodal officer nominated

Considering the prevailing situation in the country due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has nominated certain nodal officers in each zone to facilitate Customs related matters. Accordingly, J.M.Kishore, Joint Commissioner of Customs, has been nominated as the nodal officer for Customs trade facilitation in Visakhapatnam Zone, covering the entire State. He can be contacted on phone 0891-2560408,9963322322 or in office.

